Cong will give ownership rights to resettlement colony residents in Delhi: Devender Yadav

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday said the party would give ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies if it comes to power in the national capital.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February next year.

In a statement, Yadav alleged that over the past 11 years, the AAP and the BJP misled the residents of resettlement colonies, unauthorised colonies and slums with false promises to get their votes.

Ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies will help them get bank loans for education and marriage of their children, and improve their life, he said.

When the Congress was in power in Delhi and at the Centre, it gave priority to the resettlement and welfare of the poor so that they could live and earn their livelihood like any other resident of Delhi, Yadav claimed.

"We will provide ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies when the Congress comes to power in Delhi. The Congress never indulges in empty rhetoric. It fulfils all its promises," he asserted.

The Delhi Congress chief also alleged that the BJP was equally responsible for the plight of residents of resettlement colonies.

Despite being in power at the Centre for the past 10 years, and having ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for 15 years, the BJP did nothing to improve the city and uplift the life of the poor, he claimed.

On Tuesday, Yadav said that the Congress will provide free electricity up to 400 units a month if it assumes power in Delhi. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK