Cong will give to poor people loan amounts of industrialists 'waived' by BJP govt: Patwari

Bhopal, Apr 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday said his party will give to the poor people the loan amounts of industrialists "written off" by the Narendra Modi government.

A plan will be chalked out for this when the Congress gets elected to power, Patwari told PTI.

He was replying to a query on the BJP asking how the Congress will arrange the money for schemes for the poor mentioned in the Congress' manifesto.

"Modi has waived loans of Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists. He gave money to industrialists after taking it from pockets of the poor, farmers, labourers and middle-class people," Patwari alleged.

"We will stop it. The same money will be given to the poor and farmers," he added.

Later talking to reporters here, Patwari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address public rallies in MP later in the day, should reply on various issues, including "corruption" in the state.

Under the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan regime, the Lokayukta police conducted 265 raids on BJP leaders and officials and investigation was carried out, the Congress leader claimed.

"As many as 62 of these cases were withdrawn. What is the reason for taking back these cases? Is the Lokayukta at fault or your government against corruption? Why is the government not allowing to carry out investigations in the pending cases?" he asked.

Patwari also asked why the minimum support price (MSP) for crops "promised" by the BJP is not being given to farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

"When will Modi's guarantee be fulfilled in MP? When will the prosecution of corrupt people be allowed? And why the liquor mafia was released after donations?" he asked. PTI ADU GK