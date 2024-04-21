Cong will give your wealth to infiltrators, those who have more children: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Advertisment

"This urban-naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'Mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," Modi said addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," he claimed.

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children.

Advertisment

"It will distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" he said.

Modi's reference was to former prime minister Manmohan Singh's controversial “first claim” remark made in 2006.

While the Congress manifesto delves into the issue of economic inequalities, the party has asserted that it does not talk about "redistribution" and that it favours a "comprehensive socio-economic caste census".

Advertisment

The opposition party had also asserted that Rahul Gandhi did not promise redistribution of the nation's wealth in Hyderabad on 7 April 2024 and that his words were "misrepresented". The clarification from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh came after Rahul Gandhi had reportedly talked about the need to conduct a survey for more equitable distribution of the country’s wealth.

On Sunday, Modi alleged that the Congress is now trapped "in the clutches of the Leftists" and its manifesto "is worrying and serious" as it is an attempt to implement the "ideology of Maoism on the ground".

"It says that if a Congress government is formed, everyone's property will be surveyed, the amount of gold our sisters have will be investigated and calculated. our tribal families have silver, which will be calculated... This gold and other assets will be distributed equally to everyone.

Advertisment

"Is it acceptable to you? Do governments have the right to confiscate your property which you have earned through hard work? The gold with our mothers and sisters is not for showing off, it is related to their self-respect.

"The value of their 'Mangalsutra' is not in gold or its price but it is related to her dreams in life and you are talking about snatching it," Modi said.

The prime minister alleged that the Congress has come under the control of "urban Naxals".

Advertisment

He also accused the Congress of ignoring the welfare of tribals and said the party could not find a single person from the Adivasi community who could be the President of the country during its 60-year rule.

"Were the tribals not capable? Just see the Congress' mindset. But in 2014, you blessed us.. and now a tribal daughter is the country's president. This is real participation. This is the spirit of the Constitution given by Babasaheb," Modi said addressing the public meeting in Banswara in support of BJP's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya.

He said that the BJP is committed towards the welfare of the poor and works honestly, but the Congress sells "fear, hunger and corruption in its shop".

Advertisment

He said that the Congress has always instilled fears among the Dalits, tribals and minorities and is now spreading lies about democracy, the Constitution and reservation to scare them.

"But the country is out of the grip of fear that is why their lies are no longer working. In the states with considerable tribal population, the Congress is either not in power or is in third or fourth position ... There is anger among the tribal population and there are concrete reasons for it," Modi said.

He said a tribal welfare ministry was formed only under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

"From among crores of tribal sons and daughters, the Congress could not a single person in 60 years who could be become the President of the country," Modi said, adding the Congress and the INDIA bloc even opposed the candidature of the current President who is from the tribal community.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Modi also those who cannot win elections have "fled the field" and have come to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Addressing another election rally in Rajasthan's Jalore, Modi said the country is punishing the Congress for its "sins" and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to find candidates to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election.

"Those who cannot contest elections, cannot win elections have fled the field. This time, they have come to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. The condition of Congress is so bad," Modi said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is among the MPs elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in February. Several Congress veterans have not been fielded in this Lok Sabha election, but the party has rejected suggestions that they were shying away from contesting.

"In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong," PM Modi said He said the country does not want the conditions which existed before 2014 to return.

"The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today, the country is angry with the Congress and is punishing it for these sins. The youths are so angry that they do not want to see the Congress' face again." Modi was addressing the public meeting in Bhinmal in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary.

"The Congress has itself to blame for its present condition ... The party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats on its own. Today, the condition of Congress is such that it is unable to find candidates," Modi said. PTI AG SDA RT ASH RT RT RT RT