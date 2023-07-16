Cong will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday made it clear that it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to "sabotage federalism" in the country.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

"We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism. We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition states through the governors. Our stand is very clear, we are not going to support the Delhi ordinance," he told PTI.

This paves the way for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, to attend the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru starting on Monday with a dinner.

AAP has been consistently saying that the Congress should make its stand clear on the Delhi ordinance and only then it will decide on whether to join the next meeting of the opposition parties.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha welcomed the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the ordinance and said "this is a positive development". PTI SKC SMN SMN