Cong will prepare to contest from all seats in Maharashtra assembly polls: Patole

Nagpur, Jul 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the party will prepare to contest from all seats in the upcoming state assembly elections but will fight as per the seat sharing agreement with its alliance partners.

Talking to reporters at his Nagpur residence, Patole said it won't be wrong if the party prepares to contest the elections from all seats as it should have its organisational structure and work everywhere.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October.

"A party should have its organisational structure and work at every place. An alliance will be formed as per the seat sharing on the merits. Preparing for all seats is not wrong, and even our alliance partners are preparing the same way. We will contest the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," the Congress leader said.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, which bagged 30 out of 48 seats in the recently held Look Sabha elections.

Patole further said RJD president Lalu Prasad's prediction that the Narendra Modi government could fall next month could come true as it is on the back foot, and one can't be sure how long the allies will stay with the NDA.

"Anything can happen. We can see how the government has come on the back foot after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha. We cannot say how long the NDA allies will be with them," he said. PTI CLS ARU