Cong will provide 24 hours free electricity to farmers if voted to power in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress will provide 24 hours of free electricity to the farming sector if the party came to power in Telangana after the November 30 Assembly polls, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Addressing election rallies at various places in the state, he recalled that the Congress government led by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy provided free power to farmers way back in 2004.

Reddy dismissed the BRS' charge that free power supply to ryots will not be ensured if the Congress came to power.

"Congress will take the responsibility of providing 24-hour free, quality power to farmers," he assured.

The Congress has delivered on the promise of Telangana statehood to enable the youth to become professionals like doctors, engineers scientists and IAS officers to steer the state on the path of progress, he added.