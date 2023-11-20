Congress will resolve issues related to Maratha reservations if voted to power: Nana Patole

Mumbai: The Congress will resolve the issues related to reservations in government jobs and education if voted to power, senior party leader Nana Patole said here on Monday.

He alleged that the Central and Maharashtra governments are not willing to address these issues.

“If Congress is voted to power in the Centre and Maharashtra, we will definitely solve these pending issues. Our leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a caste census is in line with our resolve to get to the root of these issues and come up with a solution," Patole told reporters.

Maharashtra is witnessing protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups, however, are opposing any move to induct Kunbi-Marathas into their fold.

Patole also accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being indifferent to farmers who lost their crops to erratic rains.

"Industrial investment in the state is on the decline. Every time Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Maharashtra, he takes away some investment opportunity to Gujarat which has affected the state government revenue," the Congress leader said.

He claimed at least 16 ministers didn't attend the last Cabinet meeting held in Mumbai which indicates the state of affairs in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government.

“Already, 17 posts of ministries are vacant. On top of it, 16 ministers did not even attend the last meeting of the Cabinet. This shows the kind of situation the state is going through,” Patole said.