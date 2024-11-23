Cong wins Dausa assembly seat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Congress candidate Deen Dayal won Dausa assembly seat in Rajasthan on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Jag Mohan by a margin of 2,300 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Deen Dayal polled 75,536 votes and Mohan, the brother of cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, got 73,236 votes, the Election Commission (EC) website showed.

Dausa is among the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on November 13. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday.

Currently, the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly has 114 MLAs of the BJP, 65 of the Congress, three of the Bharat Adivasi Party, two of the Bahujan Samaj Party, one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and eight Independents. PTI SDA DIV DIV