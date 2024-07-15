Cong wishes K P Sharma Oli on being appointed Nepal PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday extended its wishes to K P Sharma Oli on his appointment as the prime minister of Nepal, and said that every Indian looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries for a brighter future.

Oli, the leader of Nepal's largest communist party, was appointed Nepal's prime minister for a fourth term on Sunday to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On the behalf of Indian National Congress, we extend our best wishes to Shree K P Sharma Oli, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal." As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and partnership characterised by deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture, he said.

On the behalf of Indian National Congress, we extend our best wishes to Shree K P Sharma Oli, on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.



As close neighbors, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and partnership characterised by deep-rooted people-to-people… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 15, 2024

"Every Indian looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation for a brighter future," Kharge said.