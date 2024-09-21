Cong women protest in Doon against growing crime against women in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sept 21 (PTI) Members of the Uttarakhand Congress' women wing took out a march to the chief minister's residence on Saturday to protest against the growing crime against women in the state but were stopped by police.

The march was led by Uttarakhand Mahila Congress president Jyoti Gairola with scores of Congress men and women carrying placards and shouting slogans from the state party office on Rajpur Road to the chief minister's residence to gherao it.

However, the march was stopped by police at Hathi Barkala.

Party leaders participating in the protest spoke strongly against the growing insecurity of women under the BJP government in the state as they cited the recent incidents of molestation, rape and murder of women.

They said resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered two years ago is yet to get justice as her killers were still alive. They demanded a CBI probe into the case and the disclosure of the "VIP's" name involved in it.

They also cited the recent rape and murder of a nurse who worked in Udham Singh Nagar district, the gang rape of a girl in a bus at the ISBT near a police chowki in Dehradun and the molestation of a girl at a footwear shop in Paltan Bazaar in broad daylight as these incidents reflect how unsafe women are under the BJP government.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Karan Mahara, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana, leader of opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya, former minister Harak Singh Rawat and deputy leader of opposition in the assembly Bhuvan Kapri also took part in the protests.