Cong women's wing launches campaign to demand implementation of women's reservation law

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Congress' women's wing on Monday launched a nationwide movement demanding an immediate implementation of the women's reservation law in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The campaign launched from Jantar Mantar would reach every state, district, city and village until the demands of half of the country’s population are met and they are given their rights and security, All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Alka Lamba said in a statement.

Lamba said the Narendra Modi government had passed the women's reservation law before the 2024 general elections but kept its implementation pending.

"The reservation law should be implemented immediately so that women of Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra -- where elections were scheduled later this year -- could benefit from the legislation," she said.

"The demand is to implement the 33 per cent women’s reservation. We demand the government to do it today, do it now and ensure women their rights," she said.

"Our second demand is of economic justice. Today, women are the victims of rising inflation and rising unemployment. Due to this, many women are becoming victims of domestic violence.

"The third demand is the right to social justice and security. Atrocities against women, crimes against women are on the rise under the BJP government and the fear of law among criminals is diminishing," Lamba said.

Women from various states and state heads of the AIMC participated in the campaign. PTI ASK RHL