Cong worked for its own development, says BJP’s MCM mayoral pick

Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) BJP's mayoral candidate for Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM) elections, Sunderlal Yadav, on Monday said the state government has given new hope to the area by forming a municipal body in Manesar and appealed to people to vote for BJP in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a public meeting in a residential society, he targeted Congress and said the grand old party had ruled the country for 70 years and worked only for its own development rather than for the general public.

That is why repeatedly, Congress is losing state elections, and people are electing BJP to power, said Yadav, who was previously the sarpanch of Sikanderpur.

This is the first municipal election that will be held in Manesar after the formation of MCM in 2020. The voting is scheduled for March 2, and counting will begin at 8 am on March 12. PTI COR AMJ HIG