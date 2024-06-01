Cong worker, AAP activist injured in brawl in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 1 (PTI) A Congress worker and an AAP activist were injured on Saturday after they engaged in a brawl outside a polling station in Hariana, about 17 kilometers from here, police said.

Police cited an old enmity between the two as the reason behind the incident.

The brawl took place between Congress worker Himanshu and AAP activist Sanjiv Kapila, about 200 meters away from a polling station over some issue, leaving both of them injured, police said.

Both were admitted to the Community Health Centre, Bhunga, from where Himanshu was referred to the government hospital in Hoshiarpur, they said.

The investigation was underway, police said, adding that a case will be registered in this regard.