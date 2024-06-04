Cong workers celebrate party's performance while AAP office wore deserted look

New Delhi, JUN 4 (PTI) Celebrations erupted at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here even as its ally in the Lok Sabha elections the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office bore a deserted look.

Sounds of 'dhol and nagada' filled the air outside the AICC office where party supporters and workers danced celebrating Congress' improved performance in many states.

Early trends from the counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, it is expected to form a government with about 290 seats.

On its own, the BJP appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 240 seats despite significant gains in Odisha, Telangana and Kerala, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in the Hindi belt.

"In light of the results in UP, the setback for us is substantial. We'll carefully examine the BJP's standpoint on this matter. While the current outcomes fall well short of our expectations, we'll graciously accept the people's verdict. Our initial hope for 400 seats seems distant from reality, yet with many rounds still ahead, we maintain our confidence that the BJP will forge ahead,” BJP leader Pandit Sunil Bharala said.

The Aam Aadmi Party office at Rouse Avenue bore a deserted look with a monitor showing that the party failed to gain even a single seat across the seven constituencies of Delhi.

The BJP was leading on all seven seats of Delhi with Yogender Chandoliya leading with the highest margin of 1,32,732 votes.

Celebrations already began at BJP headquarters projecting their win in Delhi.