Cong worker's death in Lucknow: Rahul assures support to Prabhat Pandey's father

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to the father of party worker Prabhat Pandey, who died during a protest in Lucknow.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha extended his condolence to Deepak Pandey and assured support from Congress to the family during the phone call which lasted over three minutes.

During the phone call, Pandey broke down as he spoke to Gandhi, recalling the moments when he was informed over phone about the death of his son on Wednesday.

"I am sorry (for your loss). It's a matter of sadness. We are with you. If there is anything required, you can tell the party workers there," Gandhi told Pandey, who lives in Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi would be visiting Gorakhpur to meet the family as well.

"Party President Mallikarjun Kharge or party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the family. The date of their visits is yet to be finalised," Rai added.

Congress worker Prabhat Pandey, 28, died at a protest on Wednesday during an attempted siege of the state assembly which was in the middle of the winter session.

The siege bid was foiled by police.

Prabhat, who served as the secretary of the Youth Congress, was a native of Gorakhpur and had been living with his uncle in Lucknow, pursuing a computer course. PTI KIS MAN NB NB