Cong workers fed up with party colluding with BJP in Goa welcome to join AAP: Kejriwal

Panaji, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress workers who are fed up with their party colluding with the ruling BJP in Goa are welcome to join the Aam Aadmi Party, its chief Arvind Kejriwal said here on Sunday.

While campaigning for Zilla Panchayat polls in Betalbatim in South Goa in the presence of Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena, Goa AAP president Amit Palekar and MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, the AAP national convenor said only his party can defeat the BJP.

"I want to openly welcome all Congress workers and supporters who are fed up with the repeated collusion of Congress with the BJP. If you truly want to defeat the BJP and bring honest governance to Goa, only AAP can do it. This fight is not about parties, it is about saving Goa," Kejriwal said.

"If a common man wants to start a small shop, it becomes impossible. But illegal businesses are allowed freely if bribes are paid," he alleged while slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Goa.

The MLAs of other parties earn crores of rupees once elected, but AAP legislators are "islands of hope", he claimed.

"The people of Benaulim and Velim know their MLAs are honest and non-corrupt," he said referring to Viegas and Silva.

The ZP elections are the first step towards ending corruption and building a people-first, honest Goa, he said while urging voters to support AAP candidates to bring real change. PTI RPS BNM