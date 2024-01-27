Cong workers have drive, dynamism to bounce back in Delhi: Arvinder Singh Lovely

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday said his party workers have the capacity, drive and dynamism to bounce back in Delhi despite not being in power in the city for 10 years.

He was addressing Congress workers before their convention to be held at the Geeta Colony Ramlila ground in east Delhi on February 3. The convention will be addressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Congress' booth-level workers were more active and efficient in solving people's problems than other parties' MLAs," Lovely said.

Despite not being in power in Delhi for the past 10 years, Congress workers need not get disheartened as they have the capacity, drive and dynamism to bounce back, he said.

It is time they devise a strategy to strengthen the party at the booth level, he said. PTI NIT TIR TIR