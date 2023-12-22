Cong workers hold silent protest in Muzaffarnagar against suspension of MPs

Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Congress workers led by the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai on Friday held a silent demonstration in Muzaffarnagar sporting black bands to protest the suspension of 146 opposition MPs from Parliament.

The Congress' 'UP Jodo Yatra', which was flagged off from Saharanpur on Wednesday on the lines of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', reached Muzaffarnagar Friday as the party steps up preparations for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress UP unit Capt. Banshidhar Mishra told PTI that under the leadership of Rai, workers involved in the UP Jodo Yatra wore black bands and demonstrated silently to protest against the BJP government at the Centre.

Rai said the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state have failed the farmers and labourers.

He said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, in alliance with 'INDIA' bloc parties, will defeat the BJP. Rai also appealed to the BSP to join the opposition grouping.

He said the Congress' 'UP Jodo Yatra' will pass through Purkaji, Bhojhedi Abdulpur and Khaikhedi villages in Muzaffarnagar.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', the Uttar Pradesh Congress said, "The cynicism of a dictatorial regime creates new vicious circles every day to crush democracy... The suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament is a direct symbol of this. In protest against this dictatorial attitude, state president Ajay Rai is carrying out a silent protest by tying a black band with party officials and participants in Muzaffarnagar today during the 'UP Jodo Yatra'." PTI COR NAV IJT IJT