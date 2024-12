Latur, Dec 18 (PTI) Congress workers on Wednesday held a protest in Maharashtra's Latur over Union minister Amit Shah's alleged derogatory remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Party workers staged the demonstration at Gandhi Chowk in the city, raising slogans against Shah.

Members of the opposition party sought an apology from Shah for his comments on Dr Ambedkar made during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, and also demanded his resignation. PTI COR NP