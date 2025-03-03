Congress worker Himani Narwal murder: Haryana Police arrests 1 accused

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Monday said they have arrested one accused in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal.

Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday after which the Haryana Police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

"We have arrested one accused and further investigations are on," a Haryana police official said.

The family of Narwal on Sunday refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested.

Narwal lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak.

Haryana Congress leaders had described Narwal as an active and dedicated party worker, who also took part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier.

They said she was pursuing a law degree.

Narwal's mother Savita, who spoke to reporters in Rohtak on Sunday, alleged that some leaders in her party envied her political rise in a short span. "It could be anyone in the party who was jealous about her rise or it could be anyone else," the mother, who was accompanied by her son Jatin, had said.

"Last time, I talked to her on February 27. She had said she would be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off.

"Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," she said.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday said he spoke to Rohtak's superintendent of police on the murder case, adding that police and the government should ensure speedy justice for the victim's family.

Congress leader and party MLA from Rohtak B B Batra had said Narwal was a "very good and active" worker of the party and used to participate in various programmes of the party.

"Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said.