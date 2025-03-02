Cong worker's murder: Haryana Police forms SIT; family refuses to cremate body

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) A day after the body of Congress worker Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak, the Haryana Police on Sunday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Meanwhile, the family of Narwal refused to cremate her body until her killers are arrested. They also alleged that some leaders in the Congress party envied her political rise in a short span.

An SIT has been set up and four teams of Rohtak police are already looking for the culprits behind the incident, a police official said.

Narwal, who was in her late 20s, lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak. Her body, which was found in a suitcase in Rohtak district on Saturday, bore some injury marks, police said.

Postmortem of the body was conducted by a board of doctors in Rohtak, the official said.

Haryana Congress leaders described Narwal as an active and dedicated party worker, who also took part in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier. They said she was pursuing law degree and had been associated with the party for the last nearly a decade.

Narwal's family said they will not cremate her till killers are arrested.

Her mother Savita, who spoke to reporters in Rohtak, alleged that some leaders in her party envied her political rise in a short span.

"It could be anyone in the party who was jealous about her rise or it could be anyone else," the mother, who was accompanied by her son Jatin, said.

Latching on to her comment, Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij said the allegations levelled by Narwal's mother are "serious".

"To move ahead, push others behind, this is Congress' old culture," Vij told reporters in Ambala when asked about the murder.

He also said police are conducting a thorough probe in the murder case.

Savita said her daughter used to work for the party till late hours and had dedicated her life for it.

"Last time, I talked to her on February 27. She had said she will be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off," her mother, who reached Rohtak from Delhi, said.

"Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," she said.

She also said her elder son was murdered many years ago and lamented "even then I did not get justice".

Narwal's brother Jatin said the family was informed about the murder on Saturday afternoon.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday said he spoke to Rohtak's superintendent of police regarding the murder case, adding that police and the government should ensure speedy justice for the victim's family.

According to a statement, Hooda spoke to the victim's family and offered his condolences. He said he and the entire Congress party will fight for justice for the victim.

"The culprit should be identified and punished as per law. The Congress party stands with Himani's family in this hour of grief," Hooda said.

Congress leader and party MLA from Rohtak B B Batra said Narwal was a "very good and active" worker of the party. She used to participate in various programmes of the party, Batra added.

"Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said.

Meanwhile, Hooda told reporters that "increasing crime in Haryana, especially against women, remains a matter of serious concern".

On Narwal's family alleging that some leaders in her party envied her political rise, Hooda said, "A culprit (in the murder case) is a culprit, whether he is in the party or anyone else, the culprit should be punished." Hitting out at the BJP government over the law and order situation, Hooda said, "After the murder of Congress worker, serious questions are being raised once again on the law and order of the state." "Recently, a BSP leader was also murdered in Naraingarh, the hometown of the chief minister. Last year, INLD state chief was killed in Bahadurgarh and a JJP leader was murdered in Hansi. Earlier, more than six MLAs in the state received extortion threats," Hooda said.

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda, said that the murder incident once again exposes deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"We demand exemplary punishment to whoever is guilty in the case," Deepender Hooda said.