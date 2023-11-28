Congress workers protest in front of Khushbu Sundar's house in Chennai

Chennai: The Congress members staged a protest in front of actress-politician Khushbu Sundar's residence here on Tuesday demanding an apology from her over her controversial "cheri" remark.

Terming the protest as a "publicity stunt" Khushbu Sundar said a few members from the Congress SC wing burnt her effigy, hit her pictures with broomsticks and slippers, and flung cow dung at my pictures.

"This shows how much you (Congress) actually respect women," Khushbu, a member of the National Commission for Women, told reporters.

Meanwhile, the police protection outside her residence has been stepped up in the wake of staunch opposition to her remark.