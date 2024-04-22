Cong workers protest nomination of BJP turncoat from North West Delhi seat

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A few Delhi Congress workers on Monday staged a protest here against the party selecting BJP turncoat Udit Raj as the Lok Sabha candidate for North West Delhi.

The protesters gathered outside the party office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and raised slogans against the "outsiders" fielded by the Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Raj won the North West Delhi seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate. He joined the Congress after the saffron party denied him a ticket from the constituency in the 2019 elections.

Rajesh Rathore, a Congress party worker, said that "a local party leader" should have been fielded from the North West Delhi constituency.

"Several workers of the Congress party on Monday have gathered here. We were expecting that the party will give the ticket to a local party leader, who will give a tough fight to the BJP in the upcoming polls. However, this has not happened," he said.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who along with party candidates Kanahiya Kumar, J P Agarwal and Raj held a press conference inside the party office, said that everyone is allowed to raise their voice in the grand old party.

"Congress is the only party where everyone is allowed to raise their voice. This shows that there is a lot of demand for Congress tickets in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Kumar, fielded by the Congress from the North East Delhi constituency, fought the 2019 general elections as a Communist Party of India candidate from Begusarai in Bihar. PTI NIT BHJ