Cong workers protest outside ED office in Tripura over chargesheet against Rahul, Sonia

Agartala, Apr 16 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers on Wednesday staged a dharna in front of the office of the Enforcement Directorate at Nutannagar in West Tripura, protesting over the agency’s chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The dharna was led by Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha and senior party MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Talking to reporters, Saha accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using central agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department to harass Congress leaders.

"The BJP will not be able to silence the Congress, which speaks for people and their rights. The saffron party has come up with baseless allegations against our leaders", he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the party would expose the alleged involvement of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in what he termed a large-scale embezzlement of public funds.

Addressing a press conference in North Tripura’s Dharmanagar, Bhattacharjee claimed the two had "transferred around Rs 2,000 crore to their personal accounts" through the National Herald operations.

"The duo, who are currently out on bail, will soon be behind bars permanently. The ED has submitted a chargesheet against four persons, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, following a detailed investigation," he added. PTI PS MNB