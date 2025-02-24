Cong workers protest outside Rajasthan Assembly over minister's remarks against Indira Gandhi

Jaipur: Congress workers on Monday staged a massive protest outside the Rajasthan assembly premises here over state minister Avinash Gehlot's remark against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Police stopped them at barricading and prevented them from moving towards the assembly.

MPs Harish Meena and Murari Meena, former minister BD Kalla and several other senior leaders were among those taking part in the protest.

Gehlot's remark against Indira Gandhi last Friday triggered a huge row with Congress leaders staging a dharna in the assembly premises.

During the Question Hour on Friday, the minister for social welfare had pointed to the opposition and said, "In the 2023-24 budget of also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi."

The remark triggered an uproar in the House, which led to three adjournments and suspension of six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, and Sanjay Kumar.

Demanding apology from the minister and revocation of the suspension, Congress MLAs began a sit-in in the assembly after the House was adjourned on Friday.