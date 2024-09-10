Cong workers stage protest against 'rising' crimes against women in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 10 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Congress's women wing on Tuesday staged a protest here against the alleged surge in incidents of crime against women in the state and slammed the BJP government and police.

Women Congress workers' bid to 'gherao' (encircle) Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's official residence in Civil Lines in state capital Raipur was foiled by police personnel who put up barricades to stop their march.

Several senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh unit head Deepak Baij, president of state's women's wing Phulodevi Netam and MLAs were prevented by police personnel from moving towards the CM's residence.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, which came to power in December last year, Baghel alleged the law and order situation has collapsed in the entire state and incidents of rape, loot and murder have become frequent.

The BJP government has failed to check rising crimes against women in Chhattisgarh. Instead, it has been protecting accused in such cases which is unfortunate, the former CM claimed.

Braving heavy rainfall, thousands of women reached Raipur for the protest he said.

Citing incidents of rape and delayed police action in such matters, Baghel said in Keshkal (Kondagaon district) an FIR was lodged 20 days after a woman was sexually assaulted.

Similarly, a minor student was allegedly raped in a school in Durg but the case was lodged two months after the incident, claimed the Congress leader.

Neither girls nor women are safe in Chhattisgarh, where police have turned a blind eye to incidents of crime against them, alleged state Mahila Congress president Phulodevi Netam.

She slammed police and alleged instead of ensuring justice to rape victim,s they are being humiliated in police stations.

The Raipur police had deployed a large number of security personnel in the state capital and barricaded roads leading to the CM house at several places in view of the protest. PTI TKP RSY