Cong workers stage protest before ED office in Kolkata over chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here and condemned the chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as "vindictive politics." Led by WBPCC chief Suvankar Sarkar, around 100 party members gathered in front of the CGO Complex and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused the BJP-led government of misusing central agencies to target the Gandhi family, who they claimed are at the forefront of the fight against an "undemocratic and anti-people" regime.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

The chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

As the Congress protestors assembled before the closed gate of CGO complex, a heated exchange of words followed between central security forces manning the gate and the protesters.

Sarkar alleged he and other Congressmen were assaulted by security forces, but this was denied by the officials. PTI SUS MNB