Cong workers stage sit-in protest against 'collapsing' law and order in UP

Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress workers on Wednesday staged sit-in protests and handed over a memorandum to the President through the administration alleging the "collapse" of law and order in the state.

The party workers led by the Congress state president Ajayt Rai, and state in-charge Avinash Pande reached the Shahid Smarak to stage protests.

They handed over a memorandum to the President through the Divisional Commissioner, a statement issued by the party said.

Addressing the gathering, Rai said that the law and order in the state has collapsed and the incident of rapes and other crimes have increased.

"The encounter of Mangesh Yadav in Sultanpur, itself is a slap on a civilized society. The way crime has increased in UP is a matter of great concern. The Yogi Adityanath government has completely failed in discharging its role," Rai alleged.

"Today, Congress workers have come out on the streets in 16 divisions and are raising their voices against the failed law and order. If the government does not wake up even now, we will launch a massive state-wide movement," he said.

Addressing the Congress workers present in the demonstration, AICC secretary cum UP in-charge, Shri Dheeraj Gurjar said that if the police do injustice to anyone, then Congress people pledge to take to the streets with the tricolour and the Constitution in our hands to get justice.

Congress legislative party leader in state assembly Aradhana Mishra Mona said that Yogi Adityanath's government, which has been in power in the state for the last seven years, talks about zero tolerance against crime but the truth is completely opposite.

"The truth is that UP has become the crime capital of entire India. Around 25 per cent of the crimes against women in the entire India take place in the state alone," she said.

The way BJP people are making indecent and uncivilized comments against the leader of the masses, Rahul Gandhi shows the moral degradation of the party, Mishra said. She demanded the strictest action against such people from the President. PTI ABN HIG