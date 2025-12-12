Cong would've won Haryana, Maharashtra & Bihar had electoral field been fair: Gogoi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said had the electoral field been fair, "we would have won Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar" Assembly polls.

Gogoi, who is the Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha and the Assam Congress chief, also alleged that when the BJP's '400 paar' slogan failed in the (2024) Lok Sabha polls, fear gripped their mind and they moved ahead to add "fake voters" to the voter list.

"In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a dream of '400 paar' but in the the electoral battle that ensued, he suffered substantial political losses. If you see the Lok Sabha results in Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP suffered big defeats and it was certain that when Assembly polls take place six months later, it would certainly faced defeat," Gogoi said during a press conference in response to a question.

The BJP then through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or "voter list fraud" or "politicisation of the Election Commission" got ahead in the polls, Gogoi alleged.

"Had the polls been fair, and the Election Commission impartial, we would have won Haryana as well as Maharashtra, after which we would have won Bihar too given the environment that would have been created in the country," the Congress leader said.

"If the electoral field was fair, we would have won Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar," Gogoi claimed.

The BJP won the Haryana polls by defeating the Congress in a close fight but won Maharashtra and Bihar with landslide mandates. PTI ASK ARI