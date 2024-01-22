Cong yatra in Assam: Rahul not allowed to visit Sankardeva's birthplace, party blames PM

Nagaon/Morigaon(Assam), Jan 22 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi's yatra was marked with high drama on Monday as he was denied permission to visit the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress leader who asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now "decide who will visit a temple and when".

Gandhi's visit coincided with the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Congress leader, who had left early in the morning for the birthplace of the 15th-century social reformer, was stopped at Haibargaon following which he along with other senior party leaders sat on a dharna. Gandhi also claimed that authorities didn't give him any reasons for stopping him.

"Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when?... We do not want to create any problems and simply want to pray at the temple," Gandhi told the police authorities and questioned why he was not being allowed to visit the Satra.

"Probably, today only one person can go to the temple," he also said, an apparent reference to PM Modi's visit to the Ram temple consecration function in Ayodhya.

Later, party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora visited the Satra and offered prayers, prompting Gandhi to attack the state government, saying: "This is strange as there is a law and order situation in the area but Gaurav Gogoi and all can go. Only Rahul Gandhi cannot go." The Congress alleged that Prime Minister Modi exerted pressure on the Assam government to prevent Gandhi from visiting the birthplace of the iconic saint and paying his obeisance.

Gandhi told reporters that he believed in the philosophy of Sankardeva as ''we, like him, believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred. He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him''.

He said that they had received an invitation on January 11 but now ''we are told that there is a law and order situation. I don't know, there may be some reason but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity. I believe that both Assam and the entire nation should follow the path shown by Sankardeva".

Sankardeva is an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam from the 15th-16th century.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was also marked by BJP workers raising "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi, Modi" slogans along the yatra route in Morigaon and Nagaon even as Gandhi waved back at them, smiled and greeted them with flying kisses.

At several points along the Yatra route in Morigaon, Gandhi faced such protests. Some of the protesters, including women, holding saffron flags of the Ram Temple, also waved back at Gandhi.

Gandhi was also not allowed by state authorities to take out any padyatra or address any public meetings in Morigaon district in Assam, after the district commissioner asked the Congress leader to refrain from holding such meetings, saying miscreants may try to disrupt peace and tranquility in the district.

The district administration said that based on intelligence inputs, it ''apprehends the involvement of miscreants who may try to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the district by indulging in anti-social activities taking advantage of two major events happening on the same day Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha simultaneously''.

District Commissioner Devashis Sarma in a letter said, ''In the interest of Rahul Gandhi's safety and security, who is a 'Z plus Advance Security Liasoning (ASL) protectee along with our responsibility to avert any probable law and order disruption in Morigaon district, we request that the party refrains from proposed street corner meeting at the Bihutoli police point and padyatra from the Srimanta Sankardeva Chowk in Morigaon town".

The managing committee of the Sri Sankardeva Satra on Sunday announced that they will not allow the Congress leader to visit the Satra before 3 pm on January 22, after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference requested Gandhi not to visit before the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Gogoi, who visited the Satra along with a Congress legislator, said that there was no crowd in and around the premises and ''it was absolutely empty''.

"Lies and rumours were spread that a law and order situation could have arisen if Gandhi had visited the place. The chief minister has stamped a black spot in the history of Batadrava and the legacy of Sri Sankardeva'', the Congress MP from Kaliabor said. ''We offered prayers of peace and harmony on behalf of Rahulji and all the pujaris who were present in the premises extended their blessings to him'', he said.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said faith and belief in God are becoming the private property of the BJP.

"They are scared of Rahul Gandhi going to a temple. Where is democracy headed? What is the difference between a local MP and another MP visiting a temple," Venugopal said.

"We have entered a new phase of democracy where the BJP will decide who should go to a temple and at what time.

"This dictatorial regime must realise that its days are numbered. People of India will not allow such authoritarianism," Venugopal also said on X.

In a post on X, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "What could be more sinful than preventing anyone from having darshan of God?" AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the authorities had told Rahulji that there could be a law and order problem and he (Gandhi) offered to go alone but this, too, was refused.

Meanwhile, the state Director General of Police G P Singh had also posted on 'X' that the organisers of the Yatra are advised to stick to resolutions of the ASL since Z+ category prominent personality (PP) is part of the event.

Singh said unscheduled stoppages should be avoided and ''the ASL PP may be advised not to leave the vehicle without advance intimation to local administration and police. Other participants are also advised not to expose the PP through unscheduled stoppages." Later, Ramesh posted on X, "Ninth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that began in such a painful and agonising manner with our basic rights curtailed… ended on such a high note at Nongpoh in Meghalaya.

"What a sight with the crowds cheering for Rahul Gandhi — their soldier in Delhi!"