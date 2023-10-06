Congestion in front of Allahabad HC: Bench directs UPSRTC MD, top traffic cop to appear in person

Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has directed the Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) to appear in person on November 20 to explain the cause for traffic jams in the court building's vicinity during office hours.

A bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice OP Shukla on Friday passed the order on a PIL filed by the Oudh Bar Association in 2017.

HGS Parihar, the association's former president, had pointed out that heavy vehicles were allowed to ply through the service lane in front of the high court during peak hours. This led to acute traffic congestion in front of the high court building in the Gomtinagar area.

The bench also directed the authorities concerned to evolve a mechanism to maintain smooth flow of traffic on the roads connecting the high court building. PTI COR CDN SZM