Congolese woman held for smuggling Rs 5.4 cr cocaine by swallowing its capsules

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Congolese woman, who had swallowed 10 capsules of cocaine weighing 544 gm and valued at Rs 5.44 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here from Kinshasa earlier this week, an official said There was specific input that a Congolese national was trying to smuggle narcotics to India.

Based on the information, DRI officials apprehended the woman passenger who had arrived from Kinshasa.

During questioning, she admitted to have ingested 10 capsules of cocaine, the official said.

The woman was subsequently produced before a court which ordered authorities to admit her to a hospital.

During medical treatment, the woman purged the capsules containing 544 gm of cocaine, the official said.

She was later placed under arrest under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI DC GK