Congrats on making 140 cr Indians happy: UP CM to cricket team after CT semi-final win

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the India cricket team for defeating Australia in the Champions Trophy and reaching the finals of the coveted tournament.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on making 140 crore Indians happy and proud by defeating Australia in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy! Best of luck to all of you for the final match! Jai Hind," he posted on X in Hindi.

Star batter Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 as India entered the final of the Champions Trophy with a four-wicket win over Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.

Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs and India chased it down with 11 balls to spare.

Besides Kohli's 98-ball knock, Shreyas Iyer made 45 while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 42 and 28 respectively in the first semifinal. PTI KIS TIR TIR