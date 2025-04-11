Congratulate Centre on bringing back Rana but what happened to black money: Farooq

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday congratulated the central government over the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana but simultaneously took a dig at the BJP over its promise of bringing back black money.

"I congratulate them that they at least brought someone back. They were also going to bring back the black money and give Rs 15 lakh to everyone, what happened to that?" Abdullah told reporters here when asked about Rana's extradition to India from the US.

Referring to a 'fatwa' (Islamic decree) issued by Saudi Arabia's Fatwa Board last year, Abdullah said no one should support the enemies of Islam.

"Attempts were being made to create a single book out of Torah, Bible and Quran, attempts were being made to have mosques, churches and those of Jews (synagogue).

"But, it has been clearly written in the fatwa that Islam is the final religion, Quran is the final book and Prophet Mohammad is the last messenger. No one should support the enemies of Islam who are going towards hell and those who go with them will also go to hell," he said.

He was talking about the fatwa issued by the Permanent Committee for Fatwa in Saudi Arabia in September last year on the controversy regarding the unity of religions or what is called the Abrahamic House.

To a question about the PDP protest against the Waqf Amendment Act earlier in the day, the NC chief said, "It is a good thing. Let them protest. This is a free country." Asked about the party's stand on the Waqf Amendment Act, Abdullah said the party is going to the Supreme Court to fight it. PTI SSB KSS KSS