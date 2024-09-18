'Congratulations J&K for historic voter turnout': LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for over 58 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly polls and said it shows democracy is flourishing in the Union territory.

"Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters, who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people's faith in democratic values," he said in a post on X.

Sinha also expressed his gratitude to the security forces and election officials.

"I must congratulate all my sisters & first-time voters for participating in large numbers to celebrate festival of democracy. Heartfelt gratitude to outstanding security forces, JKP & Election Officials. Approx 59% polling in first phase shows Jamhooriyat is flourishing in J&K," he said.

Sinha said the long queues of voters in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag "demolished the motivated propaganda of the adversaries".

"People have also rebuffed the agenda of divisive elements and reaffirmed their faith in democracy," he added.

The elections to the 90-member assembly are the first since Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was downgraded into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, in August 2019.

The next phases are on September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8. PTI SSB AS AS