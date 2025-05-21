Banu Mushtaq Wins International Booker Prize, congratulations pour in

Bengaluru: Congratulatory messages pour in for writer Banu Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection, with many describing it as a proud moment for all Kannadigas and her work has spread the vibrancy of the language and its literature globally.

Writer, activist and lawyer Mushtaq’s short story collection ‘Hridaya Deepa’ (Heart Lamp) has become the first Kannada title to win the coveted GBP 50,000 International Booker Prize in London.

Mushtaq collected the prize at a ceremony at Tate Modern along with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English.

Lauding her feat, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, she has raised the flag of Kannada's greatness at international level.

“Heartiest congratulations to the proud Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize for Literature. This is a time to celebrate Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X’.

He said, Banu Mustaq, who writes while embodying the true values of harmony, secularism, and brotherhood of this land, has raised the flag of Kannada's greatness at the international level and brought respect to us all.

“I wish she would continue to write meaningfully for many more years and spread the vibe of Kannada to the world,” the CM said.

“On behalf of all Kannadigas, I would also like to congratulate the talented author Deepa Bhasti, who has translated her Booker Prize-winning work 'Hridaya Deepa' into English,” he added.

Union Minister and Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy heaped praise on the writer on 'X' too.

"This is a proud moment for all Kannadigas. Heartfelt congratulations to our state's proud author, Banu Mushtaq, who has been awarded the International Booker Literary Prize," he said in his post.

"Congratulations to author Deepa Bhasti also, for translating this Booker Prize-winning work into English. I hope Banu Mushtaq will produce more such great works. May the Kannada literary world be enriched by her and may the flavor of Kannada spread across the world," Kumaraswamy added.

Shortlisted among six worldwide titles, Mushtaq’s work appealed to the judges for its “witty, vivid, colloquial, moving and excoriating” style of capturing portraits of family and community tensions.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described Mushtaq winning the prize as Karnataka’s pride soaring the skies.

"Congratulations to Banu Mushtaq for raising the glory of Kannada literature to the skies! It is a matter of pride that Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq’s collection of short stories “Heart Lamp” has won the International Booker Prize. This is the first time that a Kannada work has received this prestigious award. Heartiest congratulations to Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasti for translating this work into English," he said.

Karnataka’s pride soars the skies!



ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯದ ಗರಿಮೆಯನ್ನು ಬಾನೆತ್ತರಕ್ಕೇರಿಸಿದ ಬಾನು ಮುಷ್ತಾಕ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು!



ಕನ್ನಡದ ಸಾಹಿತಿ ಬಾನು ಮುಷ್ತಾಕ್ ಅವರ "ಹಾರ್ಟ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಪ್" ಸಣ್ಣ ಕಥೆಗಳ ಸಂಕಲನವು ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಬೂಕರ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನವಾಗಿರುವುದು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ವಿಚಾರ. ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನಡದ… pic.twitter.com/Y5TOqKwCMm — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 21, 2025

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra in his congratulatory message said, it is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas that this is the first time a Kannada work has won this prestigious award.

"I congratulate Banu Mushtaq, who has spread the vibrancy of Kannada language and literature to the world and made Kannadigas proud, and wish that she would be filled with more honors and glory, thereby making the Kannada literary world flourish on a global scale," he posted on 'X'.

ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ ಅಂತರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಬೂಕರ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನರಾಗಿರುವ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಸಾಹಿತಿ ಬಾನು ಮುಷ್ತಾಕ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಬಾನು ಮುಷ್ತಾಕ್ ಅವರ ‘ಹಸೀನಾ ಮತ್ತು ಇತರ ಕತೆಗಳು’ ಕೃತಿಯ ಆಂಗ್ಲ ಭಾಷಾ ಅನುವಾದಿತ ಹಾರ್ಟ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಪ್‌ಗೆ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ದೊರೆಯುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಕೃತಿಗೆ ಈ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ… pic.twitter.com/bVxc7zQ1Hf — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) May 21, 2025

"Heartiest congratulations on behalf of Kannadigas to the talented author Deepa Bhasti, who has translated her book that won the prestigious Booker Prize," he added.