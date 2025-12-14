Congratulations pour in for Nitin Nabin after being appointed BJP national working president

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Congratulatory messages poured in from the BJP brass for Bihar minister Nitin Nabin following his appointment as the party's national working president with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that Nabin's rich organisational experience will strengthen the party in the times to come.

Nabin, 45, was on Sunday appointed as the BJP national working president and is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms." "I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," Modi said.

Home Minister Shah praised Nabin for his work, saying he has fulfilled every responsibility with "complete dedication and success", be it serving as the national general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha or party in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the national working president by Prime Minister Narendra, BJP president J P Nadda and other senior leaders in the BJP parliamentary board," he said on X.

The home minister said that having served five times as a legislator and as a minister in the Bihar government, Nabin comes with an "extensive experience" of working among the people.

"His elevation today to the position of national working president is an honor for every young BJP worker who toils day and night," Shah said, adding, "I extend my best wishes to him for his new responsibility and successful tenure." Congratulating Nabin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is a "diligent worker" and a person endowed with out-of-box thinking capacity.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar on being appointed as the national working president of the BJP," Singh said in a post on X.

"Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success," the defence minister added.

BJP president J P Nadda said he is fully confident that the party under leadership of Nabin and Prime Minister Modi's guidance will establish new dimensions functioning with spirit of service to the nation and people of the country.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the dynamic BJP leader from the sacred land of knowledge and culture, Bihar, and Minister in the Bihar Government, Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the national working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Nadda said in a post on X.

"I am fully confident that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your leadership, the organisation will establish new dimensions with the spirit of service to the nation and people," the BJP chief added.