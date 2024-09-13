Congratulations to AAP family: CM Kejriwal's wife Sunita after SC grants bail to him

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Friday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to her husband and wished for the release of other leaders lodged in Tihar jail.

The apex court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is in jail in connection with a separate money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders," Sunita said in a post on X.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.