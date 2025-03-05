Congratulations to Team India, big shout out to Virat Kohli: Cong's Shama Mohamed

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Congress leader Shama Mohamed, whose posts on social media fat-shaming Indian captain Rohit Sharma had sparked a major row, on Tuesday hailed the Indian team's win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal and gave a big "shout out" to Virat Kohli for his innings.

Kohli's measured knock of 84 steered India into their fifth Champions Trophy final with a clinical four-wicket win over an under-strength Australia in the first last-four clash on Tuesday.

India's victory ensured that the final of the eight-team competition will now be held in Dubai instead of Lahore, the original host for the marquee clash to be played on Sunday.

In a post on X, Mohamed said, "Congratulations to Team India for their spectacular victory against Australia in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025. A big shout out to Virat Kohli for scoring 84 and to be the first player to score 1000 runs in ICC knock out tournaments !" In the final on Sunday, India will take on the winners of the second semifinal to be played in Lahore between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Congress spokesperson Mohamed's posts fat-shaming Indian captain Rohit Sharma had sparked a major row on Monday, riling millions of cricket fans and drawing flak from various quarters including her own party and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who slammed them as "deeply shameful".

BJP leaders attacked Mohamed and the Congress after she targeted the Indian cricket captain, with the ruling party's social media head Amit Malviya alleging that it was a "premeditated put down to undermine the team's morale at a crucial time".

Late last night, Mohamed had also shared an old post by actress Kangana Ranaut who had slammed Rohit Sharma for his post on farmers' stir.

Distancing itself from Mohamed's remarks on Sharma, the Congress had asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position and asked her to exercise greater caution in future.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

She has been asked to delete the social media posts from X, he said.

Mohamed, however, had said these were her personal remarks and that an issue had been made out unnecessarily. She also said that she is proud of Sharma but was only talking about his fitness. PTI ASK KVK KVK