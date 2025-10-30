Congregation of 15 people stuck in Bapatla church rescued during cyclone: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said a congregation of 15 people stuck in a local church in Bapatla district were saved by locals and rescue teams during the recent severe cyclonic storm Montha.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the chief minister said, "Locals and rescue teams saved 15 persons stuck in Hosanna Church at Parchur in Bapatla district," in 15 minutes after receiving their distress call.

Naidu appreciated the rescuers.

In a video shared by the CM, the churchgoers were seen wading through waist-deep waters, who were assisted by the rescuers with a long rope to tightly hold on as they navigated the flood. The trapped people were seen crossing the floodwaters to safety.

The southern state was struck by the severe cyclonic storm Montha, which means a fragrant flower in Thai language. PTI STH ADB