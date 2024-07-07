Congress a parasite thriving on politics of negativity: Bhupender Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 7 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday dubbed Congress a "parasite" thriving on politics of negativity and urged BJP office-bearers to chart a fresh strategy to stop the division of society.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party state unit working committee meeting in Bhopal, Yadav said despite fabricating lies about the Constitution and reservations, people chose to reject Congress and reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Mod by electing him for a third straight term.

Analysing the results of recent Lok Sabha polls wherein the BJP failed to win a majority on its own, Yadav claimed Congress succeeded in bagging seats in areas where it contested in alliance with INDIA bloc partners and not in regions where the grand old party was locked in a direct contest with the BJP.

"They had conspired to defeat us through negative politics and tried to spread negativity after they failed to defeat us (BJP) due to good governance, welfare schemes of the government for the poor, and India becoming the world's fifth largest economy," Yadav said.

He alleged the opposition played the "politics of unnecessary allegations." "They fabricated lies about crucial issues such as reservations and the Constitution. Despite these attempts, the country chose to re-elect the government led by Narendra Modi," he said.

Yadav also targeted Congress leaders, accusing them of attacking the Supreme Court when decisions did not favour them and fostering negativity about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission after facing defeats.

"When they couldn't find anything else after the NDA's victory, they began mocking the country's parliament and democracy. Parliament, a place for argument, discussion, and exchange of ideas, has been reduced to a stage for sloganeering and disruption," he said.

He urged BJP workers to enhance public awareness to counteract the opposition's negativity and to uphold democratic values.

The minister highlighted that the Congress's recent victories were mainly in regions where it formed alliances under the INDIA bloc, such as Tamil Nadu with DMK, Maharashtra with Sharad Yadav's NCP (SP), Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party, and Jharkhand with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

"In states where Congress had a direct fight with the BJP, they were nowhere to be seen. Congress is like a parasite with the politics of negativity. We need to understand this trick and counter it to prevent societal division and advance our vision of a developed India by moving forward with a new preparation," he told party members.

Citing examples of Congress' poll losses in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, Yadav stressed that welfare schemes alone are insufficient for electoral success.

"Governance with a positive image and a team of selfless, ego-less workers is essential for sustaining power, as seen in Madhya Pradesh where the government has been elected five times," he added. PTI ADU NSK