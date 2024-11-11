Congress a sinking ship, can't save Hemant Soren: Shah

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Calling the Congress a "sinking ship", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that it could not "save" Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the elections.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in Tamar in Ranchi district, Shah alleged the INDIA bloc destroyed Jharkhand, and promised that the BJP would make it the most prosperous state in the next five years if it is voted to power.

He alleged that the JMM and Congress consider tribals as a mere "vote bank" and do not respect them.

"Tribals facing extinction due to infiltrators who are vote bank of JMM-led coalition," he claimed.

Advertisment

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that even "four generations of Rahul Gandhi" cannot restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI NAM SAN SOM