Congress, AAP 'twin dangers' facing Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Kotkapura/Jaito (Pb), Mar 20 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday asked people to uproot the Congress and the AAP from the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls, saying these parties were the "twin dangers facing Punjab".

Badal stated this during the course of the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' at Kotkapura and Jaito.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The SAD president said the Congress and the AAP "have both looted Punjab during the last seven years".

"Only the SAD can put the state back on the path of development. The SAD is the need of the day and I appeal to you to support the party for a better future of the state," he added.

Addressing a gathering in a village, Badal alleged how the farmers, youth, scheduled caste and backward classes and trade and industry had all suffered during the last seven years as he took on the previous Congress and the present AAP regimes.

"The Congress promised to waive off farmer loans but did nothing. Bhagwant Mann promised to give compensation for crop damage in advance but has not awarded any compensation to the farmers despite three crop failures," he alleged.

He also detailed how social welfare benefits were allegedly gradually withdrawn by both the Congress and AAP governments.

"Now things have come to such a pass that lakhs of people have been taken out of the ambit of the 'aata-daal' and old age pension scheme so as to finance AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's travels and election campaigns," he claimed.

The SAD chief also spoke about the drug menace issue, alleging it was sweeping the state.

"Hundreds of youth had fallen prey to drug overdoses but nothing was being done to nab the traffickers. This is because the police are being prevented from taking action against the traffickers," he alleged.

He claimed that Punjab industrialists instead of investing in the state had invested Rs 20,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

"New investment is not coming into Punjab because of the breakdown of law and order and 'gangster raj'," he claimed. PTI CHS AS AS