Congress abandoned secular principles; corporators' sacking face-saving move: John Brittas on Ambernath alliance

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) CPI-Marxist leader John Brittas on Wednesday took a jibe at the Congress over its post-poll alliance with the BJP in a municipal council in Maharashtra, saying the party has abandoned its "secular principles." The CPI(M) leader took to X, pointing out the assertion of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha of the unity of the INDIA bloc parties against the "RSS ideology" to say that the move is "unacceptable." "Recently, Rahul Gandhi had said that while there may be 'tactical contests' between INDIA bloc members, all of them stand united against RSS ideology," Brittas said.

"It is deeply unfortunate, however, that instead of living up to its stature and responsibility as a member of the INDIA bloc, Congress abandoned secular principles in Ambernath and made an alliance with the devil to share a slice of the power pie," he said.

He said that more than a week after the alliance, when reports of the alliance came out on Wednesday that an action was taken against the corporators to save face.

"Time and again, the Congress leadership in different parts of the country have taken up the role of junior salesmen in the 'marketplace of hatred.' This is unacceptable. INDIA is a secular space and must remain so," he said.

In a surprising move following the local polls held on December 20, the BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde.

In Ambernath, the BJP secured a majority of 31 seats with a post-poll alliance, even though the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 members.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

The Congress suspended 12 newly elected councillors in Ambernath, along with its block president Pradip Patil, saying the decision to align with the BJP in the local body was taken without informing the party's state leadership. PTI AO VN VN