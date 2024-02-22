Congress abused my caste, the party has no agenda except abusing me: PM

Navsari, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over its comments about his caste and said the opposition party has no agenda except abusing him, but this attitude will only strengthen the resolve to win more than 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"You have seen how Congress people abuse Modi's caste. But Congress people forget that the more abuses they hurl, the stronger will be the resolve to cross 400 (Lok Sabha seats)," Modi said at a public function at Navsari in south Gujarat during his day-long visit to the state.

The Congress has no agenda for the country and its only goal is to abuse him, PM said, hitting out at the grand old party.

"The more mud they throw, the more gloriously 370 lotuses (BJP poll symbol) will bloom (referring to ruling party's target of winning 370 LS seats on its own). Except for abusing Modi, the Congress has no other agenda for the future of the country," asserted the PM.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this month, Modi expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

When a party comes under the grip of nepotism, then no one is above the family, he said at the Navsari event.

"When nepotism, appeasement and corruption become goals of politics, then attention is not paid to preserving the country's heritage," Modi noted.

The PM said his government has constructed nearly 4 crore pucca (concrete) houses for the poor.

At the function, Modi dedicated to the nation several development projects and initiated work commencement for construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari. PTI KA PD RSY