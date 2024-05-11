Congress accepts invitation: Rahul on letter to him, PM Modi from former judges for public debate

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and an eminent citizen for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate.

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the prime minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

"Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion," Gandhi said. PTI AO AO SZM