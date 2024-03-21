Congress accuses BJP candidate Mandaviya of flouting poll code; collector finds no merit in claim

Junagadh, Mar 21(PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP’s candidate for Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, violated the model code of conduct by holding a public rally on the campus of Vanthali APMC, a state-owned property.
Following an investigation, Junagadh Collector and District Election Officer Anil Ranavasiya gave a clean chit to Mandaviya, saying the local BJP leaders had taken permission for the public gathering organised on Wednesday night.
The event was held on the premises of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Vanthali town of Junagadh district.
“Our investigation showed that the organiser of that program had taken prior permission from the Mamlatdar and Executive Magistrate of Vanthali taluka. Thus, there was no poll code violation,” said Ranavasiya.
In his complaint handed over to Ranavasiya on Thursday, local Congress leader VT Sida said the public rally in the presence of Mandaviya was organised in violation of the poll code.
“Organising such a rally on government property ahead of a poll amounts to violation of the model code of conduct. Nearly 700 people were invited and expensive food was served to them. We want the Election Commission to take cognizance of the issue and act against the ruling party,” wrote Sida in his complaint.
In a statement, Junagadh BJP president Kirit Patel said there was no poll code violation because prior permission was taken and the party had also paid Rs 3,500 to Vanthali-APMC to rent their space for the gathering.
Vanthali taluka in Junagadh falls under Porbandar Lok Sabha Seat. The ruling BJP has fielded Union Health Minister Mandaviya, who has already started his poll campaign. PTI COR PJT PD NR