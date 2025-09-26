Congress accuses BJP MLA's son of ordering removal of Muslim salesmen from Indore market

Indore, Sep 26 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, ordered traders at the Sitalamata textile market in the city to sack their Muslim salesmen.

While Gaud's comment was not available immediately, a Madhya Pradesh BJP leader claimed that he had demanded action against "anti-social elements" regardless of their religion.

Congress leaders led by state Congress chief Jitu Patwari met Indore Division Commissioner Sudam Khade, and demanded that an FIR be registered against the BJP MLA's son for his "unconstitutional order".

"Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, all are brothers, and this has been Indore's tradition and culture. Gaud, the son of the BJP MLA, is issuing unconstitutional orders to local businessmen, which is a crime under the law," said Patwari, adding that the police and administration have not taken any action against him.

Under the pretext of preventing so-called `love jihad,' Gaud asked businessmen in the Sitalamata textile market to remove Muslim salesmen from their establishments, following which employees from the minority community were being sacked, Congress leaders alleged.

Gaud was not available for comment.

But Deepak Jain `Tinu', co-in charge of the state BJP's media department, claimed that Gaud had demanded action against anti-social elements operating in the textile market regardless of their religion.

"It is also true that it has now become necessary to remove from the market those frustrated individuals who are conspiring under the guise of 'love jihad'," he said.

After losing power, the Congress party wants to resort to "politics of violence and provocation," he alleged.

The term 'love jihad' is used by right-wing Hindu organisations to make the unsubstantiated claim that Muslim men lure and marry women of other religions in order to convert them to Islam.