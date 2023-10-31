Congress accuses BJP of first criticising its allies and later supporting them

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of first criticising its allies and later supporting them, and called upon people of the northeast not to vote for the regional parties like the MNF and the ZPM.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said a vote for the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is actually a vote for the BJP.

"JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari are now finding fault with their ally MNF in Mizoram, which is a part of the NDA. This is sheer hypocrisy! They merrily went along MNF's non-performance and corruption over the past five years, and are now finding fault.

"Last year, during the election campaign in Meghalaya, Amit Shah had called his ally Conrad Sangma's government as the most corrupt in the country, and later went on to support him," he said in a post on X.

"This is how the BJP (mis)uses the regional parties. It’s the people of the Northeast who suffer. Let it be clear — a vote for the ZPM and MNF in Mizoram is actually a vote for the BJP," Ramesh said.

His remarks came ahead of the November 7 Assembly elections in Mizoram, where the Congress is seeking to replace the ruling BJP-MNF alliance. PTI SKC MNK SKC MNK