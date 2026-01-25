Congress accuses CPI(M) of attacking party workers, warns of legal action

Kochi, Jan 25 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday accused the CPI(M) of brutally assaulting party workers in Kannur, who marched to the office of a Left MLA facing allegations of misappropriation of funds for party martyrs' families and warned of legal action against the same.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly claimed that the Congress workers protesting against Payyanur MLA T I Madhusoodanan were attacked by CPI(M) activists and the area secretary of the Left party allegedly openly threatened with violence anyone carrying out such marches.

"This is all happening in the chief minister's district. This is the CPI(M) behaviour. It is high time this goondaism comes to an end. If the CM, who also has charge of the Home Department, takes no action against this, we will go to any extent, including seeking legal remedies," the opposition leader told reporters here.

He further claimed that even the senior CPI(M) leader -- V Kunhikrishnan -- who made the allegations of fund misappropriation against the MLA was facing death threats from within the party.

Kunhikrishnan had recently alleged that the legislator had misappropriated Rs one crore collected to assist the family of a slain Left party worker.

"So, law and order needs to be maintained in the area. The CM has to ensure it," Satheesan added.

The Congress and CPI(M) workers clashed following a protest march held by the grand old party at Payyanur here on Saturday, the police said.

According to police, a few persons suspected to be CPI(M) supporters clashed with Congress workers when the march approached the MLA office. PTI HMP KH